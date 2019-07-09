Louise A. Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (MyValleyTributes) – Louise A. Barnett, 74, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home with her family by her side after an extended illness.

Louise was born February 6, 1945, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Toribio and Mabel Leonard Santoio.

She lived most of her life in Youngstown before moving to Las Vegas to be with her son.

A native American by birth, Louise was a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.

She worked for Copperweld Steel in Youngstown for many years, up until the plant closed.

A devout Catholic, Mrs. Barnett was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and she freely shared her religious beliefs with her family and friends.

She enjoyed visiting casinos and playing canasta with her family.

Louise leaves her son, Anthony R. Rosado of Las Vegas and with whom she made her home; three grandchildren, T.J. Rosado, Mitchell Rosado and Rena Martinez; a sister, Barbara (Phillip) Holan of Mineral Ridge; her niece and Goddaughter, Tina (David) Sine; a great-niece, Kayla and a great-nephew, Zachary.

Her husband, James Barnett, passed away December 2, 1998. A son, David Rosado; a daughter, Karen Rosado and a nephew, Phillip Holan, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Committal will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.