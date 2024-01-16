YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louisa Howland Miller, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in Deerfield Beach, Florida after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Louisa was originally from Manhattan but spent the majority of her adult life in Youngstown and then later in Niles, Ohio.

Louisa was a graduate of The Chapin School and Barnard College. She also received her master’s from Youngstown State University.

Louisa lived life to its fullest. She loved to travel and explore, dance and in later years play mahjong.

She is deeply missed and is survived by her daughte,r Katherine (Kate); her beloved granddaughters, Madeline and Alexandra and her brother, Dulany.

Louisa’s parents and her younger sister, Katherine, preceded her in death.

No services will be held at this time.

