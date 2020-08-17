Louis Pomponio, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Pomponio, 100, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Omni West Assisted Living Residence.

Louis was born April 2, 1920 in Niles, Ohio to the late James and Rose Merola Pomponio.

Louis had a passion for handyman and landscaping projects.

He enjoyed working with people while employed in the retail industry. He worked for Sakas, J.C. Penney and Hill’s Dept. Store most of his adult life.

He enjoyed entertaining people with his singing talent.

He ushered at St. Edward’s Church for more than 40 years.

Louis is joining his deceased wife, Linda, of 72 years who died on November 23, 2018.

He will be missed by his son, Edward (Karen) Pomponio of Canfield; his daughter, Nancy Ayers of Youngstown; three grandsons, Dion (Jaime), Daniel (Lynn) and Joshua; his six great-grandchildren and his sister, Mary Dobran of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by two other siblings.

The Pomponio family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Schiavone Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Lou’s caregivers at Omni West Assisted Living Residence for their support and assistance.

A private service will be held. He will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

