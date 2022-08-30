AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Louis “Pete” Dumas passed away at age 82 in Austintown, Ohio.

Pete was born on December 22,1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of Louis Edward and Ruth Mae Dumas.

Pete grew up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania where he graduated from Latrobe High School in 1957.

He began his career working as a manager for Woolworths in Latrobe, P ennsylvania. Later he moved to Youngstown, Ohio when he accepted a position as Purchasing Agent at GM Lordstown where he retired.

Pete was musically talented and enjoyed playing his guitar and piano and led the folk group at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown, Ohio. He also enjoyed other hobbies and activities which included: coaching local girls softball league, wood crafting, photography, and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports and extra activities they were involved in.

He is survived by Bonita Mae Lee who he was married to for 60 years, their five daughters, Leslie Ann Lee, Amy Lynn Ragnone, Tamara Lee (Thomas) Mitchell, Linda Kayleen Patrick and Kerry Suzanne (James) Pettit, 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother James (Beverly) Dumas of Ligonier, P ennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Rusty Dumas.

There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Pete will be laid to rest near his parents at St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe.

In lieu of flowers, Mass intentions and prayers are welcomed for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe.

To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.