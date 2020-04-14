Louis Michael Popovich, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Michael Popovich, age 80, joined Heaven’s Choir on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born on July 7, 1939 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Margaret (Zec) and Nick Popovich, Sr.

Formerly of Vernon, Ohio and attended Vernon Schools, Lou joined the United States Army, serving from November 1959 until February 1962 having been in Germany for almost two years.

On December 8, 1962 he married his soulmate, M. Diane White.

Lou owned and operated Country Disposal for over 28 years.

He was a member of the Andover Christian Church since 1978. Lou’s greatest love was Jesus, whom he found in 1970, followed by his family. It was through music that Lou was lead to the Lord and music was his gift that he shared with others. He made two recordings. His first record was Lou Popovich Sings at Gaither Studios and his second was This Is My Story, with the proceeds going to support the building of the Family Life Center behind the church. Lou served as an elder, a deacon and taught Sunday School for many years for the church, as well as sharing his gifted voice in the choir.

He was a support to his girls, coaching softball, leading 4-H and supporting his daughter in her high school musicals. Lou’s greatest joy was seeing his family gathered around the kitchen island during the holidays, giving thanks for all of their blessings. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and later watching the wildlife come across his back yard.



Lou is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane Popovich of Andover, Ohio; three beautiful daughters, LuAnne (Bob) Pifer of Salley, South Carolina, Lisa (Ken) Wells of Rootstown, Ohio and Mary-Margaret (Doug) Wilson of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; his brother, Nick (Lee) Popovich, Jr. of Orangeville, Ohio; his eight very loved grandchildren, Larry, Luke (Amber), Amanda (Todd), Joshua, Maria, Laurel, Bethany and Emma and many nieces and nephews that he adored.



A private graveside service and burial was held in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Christian Church, PO Box 1268, Andover, OH 44003.

A Celebration of Life will be held once social distancing has been lifted.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Louis Michael Popovich please visit our Sympathy Store.