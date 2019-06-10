Louis M. Tallarico Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – (MyValleyTributes) – Louis M. Tallarico, of Brookfield, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 8, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 95.

Mr. Tallarico was born March 15, 1924, in Galloway, West Virginia, a son of the late Moses and Anna (Interdanato) Tallarico.

He graduated from Hickory High School, Hermitage and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (known then as the Army Air Corps), where he trained as a pilot during WWII.

Following his honorable discharge, Louis returned home and was employed by Wheatland Tube, Wheatland, Pennsylvania. He began in 1946 as a die-setter in the finishing department and later became a foreman prior to his retirement in 1984.

Louis was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed his yardwork, gardening and making things out of wood and metal. Louis was very proud to have built a home for his son; as well as, one for he and his wife.

Louis married the former Caroline A. Mattozzi on June 14, 1947, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. He first spotted her, “the girl in the red dress,” at the bus stop. Sometime later, his mom asked him to walk her to her friend’s house and he obliged. When they arrived at the home, who answered the door, Caroline, “the girl in the red dress.”

Surviving are his son, Louis J. Tallarico, Las Vegas, Nevada and his children, Brian C. (Missy) Tallarico, Montana and Brad J. (Rosemary) Tallarico, Las Vegas, Nevada; a daughter, Elaine P. (Danny) Smolnik, Brookfield, Ohio and her children, Vincent A. Rotunno, Vienna, Ohio and Steven A. (Nomeki) Rotunno and their children, Gianna C. and Maria A. Rotunno, all of Campbell, Ohio. Also surviving are two sisters, Catherine Matters of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Caroline (Don) Hudspeth of Burghill, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline, whom passed July 15, 1995; three sisters, Sinia Narduzzi, Virginia Ross and Mary Petrillo; four brothers, Frank, Joseph, Robert and Charles Tallarico; an infant brother, Roy Tallarico and infant twin siblings, a brother and sister.

Many thanks to everyone who helped care for Lou during his declining health.

In keeping with Lou’s wishes, all services were held privately.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements were handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.