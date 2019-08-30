Louis A. Santangelo, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Louis A. Santangelo, 70, of Hazen Street, New Castle, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on February 22, 1949 a son of the late Louise and Dorothy (Vitale) Santangelo.

Mr. Santangelo worked at New Castle Sanitation Authority for a number of years and in several casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City at a supervisor.

Louie enjoyed golfing, playing poker and was a member of the 1967 New Castle High School State Championship team.

He is survived by one daughter, Farrah Cantagallo of Las Vegas, one brother, Robert P. Colaluca and his wife Janice of Las Vegas, one sister, Rosemary Bauder and her husband Kenneth of Pahrump, NV, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

