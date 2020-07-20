Louella E. McAngus, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louella E. McAngus, 83, formerly of Lisbon, died at 2:51 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home in Salem.

Born October 25, 1935 in Newell, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur L. and Alberta F. (Kent) Crable.

Lou worked s a home health for 15 years and prior to that as a waitress.

She was a member of Greenford Christian Church and R-Weigh in Salem.

Survivors include her sons John McAngus (Christine Robey) of Sebring, Florida and Howard McAngus, Jr. of Ann Arbor, MI; her brother, Harold Crable of Fairview Park, Ohio as well as her grandchildren Gretchen Blake and Nicholas McAngus, and Brandon Robey and great-grand-children Haley McAngus, Haley Blake, Emily Blake, Carly Blake and Keira McAngus.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard McAngus in 2007 and siblings Norma Jean Crable and Joseph and Wilbur Crable, and Ruth Johns.

There will be a funeral service officiated by Pastor John Bush at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Weber Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be observed from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Friday. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

