Louann Beckett, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louann Beckett, age 58, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, November 25, 2019.

She was born on August 19, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Elizabeth Ann (Krsacok) and Paul Peter Olsavsky.

Louann was a 1980 graduate of Brooklyn High School in Brooklyn, Ohio.

On March 1, 1981 she married James Andrew Beckett, Sr.

She was a beautician and worked at Hair Dimensions of Jefferson and for the last 20 years for Master Cuts in the Ashtabula Mall.

Louann liked to play volleyball, sew and paint. She enjoyed being active and exercise.

Louann is preceded in death by her dad.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, James A. Beckett of Andover, Ohio; two sons, James A. Beckett, Jr. of Blountstown, Florida and Jesse L. Beckett of Andover, Ohio; two step-sons, Jay A. (Mary) Beckett and Ryan Beckett both of Cleveland, Ohio; her mom, Elizabeth A. Olsavsky of Brooklyn, Ohio; three sisters, Linda (John) Cox of North Royalton, Ohio, Lisa (Tom) Szaraz of Walton Hills, Ohio and Lori (Tim) Sawchik of Parma, Ohio and seven grandchildren, Justice, Morrell, Ashley, Jay, Jesse, Jacob and Joslyn.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, P.O. Box 1450, Andover, OH 44003.

