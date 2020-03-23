Lorraine Yohe, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine M. Yohe, 73, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania passed away at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

She was born on December 27, 1946 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to the late Calvin and Betty Myers Runyan.

She is survived by her two sons, Jim Yohe of Ellwood City and Michael Yohe and his wife, Kia, of Fombell, Pennsylvania along with her grandchildren, Addy Yohe, Eva Yohe, Bryn Yohe and Aris Yohe, of Fombell. Surviving siblings include, Barbara Gibbons of Ellwood City, Donna Runyan of Ellwood City, Vernon Runyan of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Robert Runyan of Ellwood City and Donald Runyan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lorraine was a graduate of Lincoln High School and member of Lillyville Church of God.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, treasuring most the time she spent with them. Lorraine also enjoyed spending time outdoors, going for hikes and gardening. Along with being an excellent baker and cook, she was a delight to her family and friends. She was always willing to help others in anyway possible. Lorraine had a very kind, generous heart and will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Betty Myers Runyan; two brothers, Calvin Runyan and Dennis Runyan and a sister, Betty Clark.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Arndt officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lorraine Yohe please visit our Sympathy Store.