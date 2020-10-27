Lorraine Jacoby, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Jacoby, 63, of Ellwood City passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Walter and Marlene Chappelle Ripper and was born July 12, 1957 in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, George Jacoby; daughters, Natalie Jacoby of Ellwood City and Stephanie Jacoby and her fiancé, Craig McDanel of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Bryce Laszlo and Camille McDanel; brothers, Tenny Ripper, Scott Ripper and his wife, Penny and Leonard Ripper and his wife, Kim, all of Ellwood City; one niece, Rachael Steinbach and nephews, Lenny Ripper and Kyle Ripper.

She was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army.

She was a lover of all animals and rescued and rehabilitated many horses over the years.

Private services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, located at 6th and Park Avenue in Ellwood City.

