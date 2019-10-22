Lorraine A. (Mulholland) Meritt, Lisbon, Ohio

October 20, 2019

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Meritt, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Born and raised in Niagara Falls, New York, she was a daughter of the late Wellington and Lydia (Wruck) Mulholland.

Lorraine had been a resident of Lisbon for 50 years.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Tom) Doll and Sherry Pierson; grandchildren, Melissa (Chuck) and Eric Pierson and Johnlyle Rainmacher and great-grandchildren, Amber Nguyen and Danny (Jen) Nguyen, Victoria (Dan) Haught, Adrianna Sanchez (John), Skylar Wiggers (Bailey), Dillon Ardeno, Wendy (Chris) Wycoff, Dominic Pierson and Brookelynn Frantz. There are also 14 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Von Meritt; her brothers, Clarence, Wilfred, Donald, Norman and Marvin Mulholland; sisters, Violet Johnston, Elizabeth Seymayer and Esther Kennedy; grandchildren, Timothy and John Pierson and Lauren Doll; great-grandchild, Tiara Pierson and a niece whom she raised as her own, Donna Blume.

She had an extreme devotion to her family and raised many of the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who survive her. She was an avid bird watcher and plant lover; especially orchids and member of a group of friends affectionately referred to as “the lunch bunch.” She had a never-ending love and devotion for her friends and family. A truly amazing person, Lorraine was a 42-year cancer survivor who volunteered for the American Cancer Society for many years. She will remain in our hearts forever.

There will be a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at the Weber Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Brian Brown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

You may leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

