Lorna D. Mundy, North Canton, Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorna D. Mundy, 81, of North Canton, died at 8:25 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 Aultman Hospital.

Born March 15, 1939 in Steubenville, she was the daughter of the late Edward K. Martin.

A graduate of Bowling Green State University, she worked as a school psychologist at St. Paul Catholic School in Canton and later at Summit Academy, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the West Point Lions Club and was a strong supporter of animal charities. She enjoyed her card club and doing puzzles.

Survivors include her brothers-in-law Bill (Janis) Mundy of Lisbon and Ray (Sandy) Mundy of Columbus as well as many nieces and nephews and her dear friends Randy and Lynn.

Her husband, Elmer, whom she married May 21, 1960 preceded her in death on June 8, 2006.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wassie at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in Lisbon.

Burial will be at Ft. Steuben Burial Estates.

Calling hours are from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Weber funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing and wear your mask.

