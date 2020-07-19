Lori DeJulia, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lori DeJulia, 58, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Lori was born on August 28, 1961 to Loreto and Velma (Peters) DeJulia in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She attended school in Sharpsville and received her high school diploma.

She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed tanning, vegetable gardening, baking, cooking and most importantly, spending time with her family. Lori was also a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Lori is survived by her partner, Robert Hoffman; daughter, Leanna Saul; son, David James Johnson, Jr. and his companion, Lisa; grandchildren, Jayson Saul, Alexis Johnson, Mallory Saul, Gia Saul, Caleb Hostetler and Tori Hostetler; sister, Donna DeJulia and her companion, Shelly; brother, John (Heather) DeJulia and cousin, Roy Heidecker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Loreto DeJulia; mother, Velma DeJulia; granddaughter, Cecelia Saul; grandson, Clayton Hostetler; brother, Tony DeJulia; aunts, Peg Esposito, Hattie Timko and Betty DeJulia and uncle, Peter DeJulia.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home. Per Lori’s request, everyone is asked to dress casual.

It is requested that visitors practice social distancing and wear masks for the safety of all. These safety practices will be mandatory.



Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Lori.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.