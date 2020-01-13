Loretta Catherine Frantz, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Catherine Frantz, age 94, of Greenville, passed away Friday morning, January 10, 2020 in UMPC Greenville.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on June 20, 1925 a daughter of Walter E. and Beatrice A. (Schnepp) Smith.

She attended Sandy Lake High School and was a member of Christian Assembly Church where she served in the women’s ministry.

On November 30, 1944 Loretta married Harry E. Frantz, he passed away February 28, 2015.

During World War II, she was employed at the former Steel Car, where she met her husband Harry she then retired from Greenville Area School District after many years of service.

Loretta is survived by three children, Darlene Parker of Greenville, Pamela Young and her husband, Dennis, of Greenville and Harry E. Frantz, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Transfer; a brother, David Smith of Franklin; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Cindy Poppenhouse; six brothers and two sisters.

Calling hours will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service with Committal Prayers will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Joel DiAngi, officiating Pastor of Christian Assembly Church.

Burial will be in Delaware Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to The Good Shepherd, 144 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.