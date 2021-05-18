Lorena Mae Phillips, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorena Mae Phillips, age 104, of Sebring, passed away on May 17, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center.

She was born on November 6, 1916 in Rosemont, Ohio to Frank and Jennie (Vaugh) Baird.

Lorena graduated from Deerfield High School.

She was a Secretary for D.L. Phillips Trucking.

Lorena loved to read and bake pies. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing board games and playing Phase 10 with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to send cards. Lorena loved helping other people and was always giving.

She was the oldest member of Damascus Friends Church and Copeland Oaks. Lorena was a Sunday school teacher for many years and a member of Fidelis Sunday School Class, Rebecca Coleman Missionary Circle and Friends Together Group. She also sang in a trio.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna (Walt) Lautzenheiser and Roger (Becki) Phillips; daughter-in-law, Liz Phillips; grandchildren, LaVonne (Chuck) Williams, Susan (Vince) Utterback, Anissa Citino, Lynn (Matt) Sharrers, Lauralee (Bill) Noble, Kemp (Charity) Klinger, Michael (Samantha) Phillips, Ryan (Lisa) Phillips and Julie Spalding; 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwight L. “Bud” Phillips, whom she married on July 7, 1940; her son, Bill Phillips; and her sister, Dorthea Link.

A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Brendlinger officiating and a visitation one hour prior.

Interment will be at Damascus Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorena Mae Phillips, please visit our floral store.