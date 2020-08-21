Lola LuVenia Osborne, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lola LuVenia Osborne, 94, of 2565 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, departed this life Monday, August 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare of Niles following a cardiac arrest.

She was born February 16, 1926, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Robert Kimble and Margie Osborne, coming to the area 88 years ago.

She was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 12 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1965.

She was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where she was the Mother of the Church, past member of SCOPE and enjoyed Gospel music, painting and crocheting.

She leaves to mourn two sons, John Osborne of Warren and Walid Al-Adsani, of Seattle, Washington; one daughter, Ms. Mary Osborne of Niles; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Ms. Joyce Osborne.

Private graveside services were held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

