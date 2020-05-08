Lois Mae Eastlick, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Mae Eastlick, of St. Paul’s Home Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away May 8, 2020.



Lois was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 16, 1935 to the late Morris and Ruth (Reidenbach) Cooper.



She was a 1953 graduate of the former Penn High School and a graduate from Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



She was a Registered Nurse at St. Paul’s for 23 years, including nine years as the Director of Nursing and she retired as Director of the Alzheimer’s Program.



She was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Hamburg, Pennsylvania where she served on Consistory as a deacon and Elder, served as Choir Director for many years, and was also a Sunday School teacher. She was a board member for many years of the Alzheimer’s Assistance and Referral Network where she facilitated family support groups at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, her cats and dogs, cross stitching and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.



Lois is survived by her loving husband, James “Mike” Eastlick, whom she married in July of 1984; 2 sons – Richard (and his wife Laurie) Vaughan of Texas and Joseph (and his wife Kara) Vaughan of Virginia; a daughter – Victoria (and her husband George) Dickson of New York; a step daughter – Anita (and her husband Jeff) Wagner of Pennsylvania; two sisters – Ruth Norris of California and Virginia Groover of Ohio; five grandchildren, one step-grandchild and four great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Vaughan. They were married in 1956 and he passed away in 1967.



A private family service and internment will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Memorials contributions can be made to St. Paul’s 339 E. Jamestown Rd. Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125