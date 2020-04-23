Lois Lansdowne, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Lansdowne, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Masternick Memorial Health Center.

Lois was born June 19, 1932 in Riverside, California, daughter of the late Ross and Mary Mason Hitchcock.

She was a longtime resident of North Lima but spent most of her early life in California.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in East Palestine and New Springfield.

She was a 1950 graduate of North Lima High School.

Lois enjoyed movies, reading and spending time with friends but most especially her grandchildren. She was an “adopted” grandmother to all of her children and grandchildren’s friends and all who knew her.

She is survived by a son, John (Brenda) Lansdowne of East Palestine; daughter, Donna (Frank) Parry of New Middletown; three grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) Lansdowne, Andrea (Ethan) Provateare and Rob (Javi) Parry, as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert in 1999, as well as three brothers, Harold, Fred and Ray Hitchcock.

There are no services to be announced at this time but a memorial service may be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Masternick Memorial Health Center for all their care and compassion showed to Lois while she was in their care.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.