Lois Jane Swindler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jane Swindler formerly of Niles and Linden Avenue, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.

She was born in Niles, Ohio on January 10, 1925 the only child of Bert and Elizabeth (Stevens) Beil and resided in the Niles community most of her life.

She was a 1943 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a longtime member of the Niles First Christian Church and the Niles Historical Society.

Many years ago, she cleaned the Rose Building in Niles, was a clerk at the House of Fashion in Warren and in July of 1989 she retired after 16 years as a nurse’s assistant at Hillside Hospital.

Later in life she became a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

Lois is survived by a son, Charles W. Swindler and his wife, Lois, of Canfield; daughter, Kathy Swindler and her husband, Michael Lee, of Bellingham, Washington; two grandchildren, David Swindler and his wife, Gina, of Stow and Julie Higgins, MD and her husband, Eric, of Lexington, Kentucky and four great-grandchildren, Katie and Ashley Swindler of Stow and Elijah and Samuel Higgins of Lexington, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wesley Swindler whom she married on September 2, 1943 and who passed away on March 21, 1982.

Calling Hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Niles First Christian Church. The Funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Christopher Stark will officiate.

Burial will be at Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 33 N. Arlington Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

