Lois J. Cramer, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois J. Cramer, 88, passed away peacefully at 11:50 a.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, on August 10, 1932, the daughter of Albert and Lillie (Lingo) Bycraft.

Lois retired in 2006 after working 20 years in the dietary department at the former Warren General Hospital.

She attended the Niles Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling with her sister, Wilma. Most of all she cherished activities with her family and grandchildren.

Lois is survived by a son, John A. (Helen) Cramer of Niles; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Emory Cramer, Sr., whom she married on August 13, 1951 and who died November 23, 1993; son, James Emory Cramer, Jr., who died July 4, 2018; sister, Wilma I. Fredenburg and two brothers, Frank and Charles Bycraft.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home with Rebecca Hudak officiating.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.