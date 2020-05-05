Lois Ellen Kerr, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Ellen (Rath/Rohr) Kerr, 87, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Lois was born on April 17, 1933 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Virgil Oakley Rath and the late Barbara Ellen (Hall) Rath.

She is preceded in death by her husband of nine years, James Stolee Kerr; her husband of 45 years, Joseph Edward Rohr and all seven of her siblings, Kyle Rath, Kenneth Earl Rath, Ruth Anna Rath, Geraldine Mae Rath, Frances Olive (Rath) Walker, Charles Virgil Rath and Mary Esther (Rath) Kelly.



When Lois married Joseph Rohr she worked as an operator at Bell Telephone and then went on to be a salesperson at Dixon’s (a women’s apparel shop). She and Joe had two sons, Bruce Edward and Brian Eric. Once her children were born Lois devoted her time to raising her family.



Lois was a homemaker who enjoyed pottery and painting, as well as Creative Memories and antique collecting.

After Joe passed away she moved to Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a couple years later remarried. In 2009 she and her husband, James Kerr, moved to Oviedo, Florida to be closer to family. Lois and Jim lived at the Tremont and after James’ death, Lois moved to Brookdale’s Memory Care Unit where she remained until her death.



Surviving Lois are her children, Bruce Edward Rohr and Brian Eric Rohr (Kellyann), as well as her grandchildren, Jacob Brent Rohr (Theresa), Nolan Forrest Rohr, Collin Thomas Joseph Rohr and Ian Joseph Rohr.



Lois will be interred at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



