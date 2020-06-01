Lois Eileen Tangora, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Eileen Tangora, 87, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away, peacefully, at The Grove at Harmony on Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was the daughter the late Eugene Russell Bash and Bessie Christina (Henderson) Bash and was born October 18, 1932, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by sons, Charles Hammersmith and his wife, Carol, of Ellwood City and David Hammersmith of Ellwood City and daughters, Cathleen Hammersmith of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Cynthia Norge of New Castle and Connie Curry of Ellwood City. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert Bash and his wife, Eileen Bash, of Economy Boro.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Hammersmith; second husband, Frank Tangora and brother, Donald Bash.

She’s remembered most for enjoying family gathering with its cooking and seasonal decorations. Along with family nurturing, her interests included birding, gardening, travel trailer camping and local history.

Before her second marriage, she had worked as a cook at Eppinger’s Restaurant, in line production and testing at Leeds & Northrup and a care aide at the Blair Nursing Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

You may sign her guestbook or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lois Eileen Tangora please visit our Sympathy Store.