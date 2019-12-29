Lois Eileen Betts, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Eileen Betts, age 95, died on Friday, December 27, 2019.

She was born on January 3, 1924 in Leavittsburg, Ohio, a daughter of Edith Hayes Williams and Charles Williams.

On May 16, 1942 she married Raymond E. Betts.

She worked for General Electric of Andover, retiring in 1984.

Lois was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover and belonged to the United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed gardening and sewing, and especially those times spent with family and friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-one years, Raymond; a daughter, Linda E. Salo; five sisters, Mary Jean Betts, Donna Jones, Audrey Stokes, Marge Martin and Wanda Nussbaumer and three brothers, Milfred Williams, Garth Williams and Ross Williams.

Survivors include her daughter, Peggy R. (Lewis) Ernest of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; three sons, Neil R. (Mary) Betts of Fowler, Ohio, Bill L. (Rebecca) Betts of Queen Creek, Arizona and Douglas P. (Melody) Betts of Hartville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Karen Hall of Cortland, Ohio and Darlene Bean of Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street in Andover, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in West Andover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Andover, PO Box 207 in Andover, Ohio 44003.

