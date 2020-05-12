Lois E. Metzer, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois E. Metzger, age 81, of Arlington Drive, Pymatuning Township, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Greenville on July 13, 1938 to Germaine V. and Claire E. (Bradley) Gessler.

Lois was a graduate of Penn High School and had worked for 45 years as a store room supervisor at the G.E. Plant in Austintown, Ohio.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

Her interests included shopping, taking trips to the casino, flower gardening, doing yardwork, cooking, baking and boating and truly loved her dog, CoCo.

Lois is survived by two sons, James M. Metzger and his companion, Kim, of Greenville and Brian K. Metzger and his wife, Carol, of Ringgold, Georgia; two brothers, James Gessler and his wife, Myrna, of Greenville and Ronnie Gessler and his wife, Rose Marie, of Franklin; five grandchildren, Shawna Metzger, Nikki Metzger, Landon Metzger, Mark Brown and Laura Pyle, five great-grandchildren, McKinlee, Mckenna, Hadley, Savanna and Brody and a sister-in-law, Rosie Gessler of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ethel Potase and two brothers, Bill and Tom Gessler.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, officiating. The service on Tuesday will be available to the public via live stream on this obituary page. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.