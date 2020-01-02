Lois Ann McGee King, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lois Ann McGee King will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Ms. King departed this life Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Ms. King was born April 10, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Floyd and Inez E. Able McGee.

She relocated to the Mahoning Valley and was formerly employed with General Motors.

She was a devoted mother and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Anthony McGee; her brothers, Dennis McGee and Benjamin McGee; her grandchildren, Mercedes and Destinee McGee; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Virgil McGee.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

