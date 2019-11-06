Lois A. Bauman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois A. Bauman, 64, of Warren, was peaceful when she passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Warren.

She was born December 8, 1954 in Ravenna, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Kapp and lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Lois had worked as a home health care aide.

She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she had sung in the choir, and belonged to VFW Post 1090. She had volunteered with the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed crafts, elephants, stuffed animals and cooking.

Even as a resident of Signature Health Care, Lois was nominated for the Signature “Hall of Fame” for the many hours she put in, assisting the staff and the other residents.

Precious memories of Lois live on with her loving husband, Allen E. Bauman, Sr., whom she married July 18, 1977 and two sons, Allen E. “A.J.” Bauman, Jr. of Niles and Aaron J. Bauman (fiancée Courtney) of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, James Kapp.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 2:00 to 3:00 pm Saturday, November 16 at the funeral home.

