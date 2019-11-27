Lodell Hill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lodell Hill, 82, of 728 Hoyt Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 5:01 p.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born November 4, 1937, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of RC Cornelius and Beulah Mae Barber Hill, residing in the area for 60 years.

Ms. Hill was employed for 20 years at a local car wash as a cashier/receptionist, before retiring in 1978.

She attended the Braceville First Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, cleaning, baseball and spending time with her family.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Stephen Hill, Roby Hill and Billy (Lisa) Hill all of Warren; three daughters, Mrs. Vicky L. (Darrin) Bushner, Ms. Michelle D. Hill and Ms. Diane M. Hill all of Warren; one brother, Robert (Ruth) Hill of Austintown; one sister, Ms. Jimmie Williams of Warren; 19 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Molly Hill; three brothers, LV Hill, Bill Hill and Roosevelt Hill and one sister, Ms. Adelle Dukes.

Calling hours will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Family will receive friends at 728 Hoyt Street, S.W., Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.