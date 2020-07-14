Livia N. DelBoccio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Livia passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born September 28, 1921 in Bugnara, L’Aquila, Italy. She was the daughter of Domenico and Josephine (Ricci) DiPiero and came to the United States when she was two years old with her parents to the Girard area.

Livia graduated from Girard High School in January 1940 and married Patrick DelBoccio on June29 of 1940.

Livia was a homemaker for 18 years and then she entered Choffin School of Nursing and graduated in 1960 as an LPN.

She worked at Northside Hospital for 25 years of dedicated service.

Livia was a lifetime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Youngstown. She looked forward to Friday mornings to make pizza at the church, well known as the Briar Hill Pizza and Easter Bread for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Anthony Ladies Seniors, Girard Ladies Senior Citizens, the Bugnarese Ladies Club and a member of the Nurse’s Union SEIU Local 1199.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She also enjoyed playing cards and belonged to several ladies card clubs.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her sons, Gerald DelBoccio and Richard DelBoccio; her brothers, Henry DiPiero and Augustine DiPiero and her aunt, Christine DiPiero.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Clouse of Port Richey, Florida and son, Edward DelBoccio of Girard; daughter-in-law, Shirley DelBoccio; sister, Adeline Dina Bispeck of Girard; her eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Healthcare Center for all the care and compassion given to Livia.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

