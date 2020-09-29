Linnie E. Fenton, Greenville, PA

GREEENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linnie E. Fenton, age 99, of Columbia Park, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday morning, September 28, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Jamestown on May 15, 1921, a daughter of Rollie R. and Hazel B. (Morrin) Floch.

She was a 1940 graduate of Jamestown High School and on February 8, 1941, Linnie married Frank L. Fenton, Sr., he passed away October 31, 1990.

Linnie was a longtime employee at Target Stamp Products in Kinsman, Ohio, where she was a machine operator.

She was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship, Greenville.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, listening to country music and spending time with family.

She is survived by a son, Frank L. Fenton, Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane of Jamestown; a daughter, Carol McElhinny and her husband, Frank of Hermitage; two granddaughters, Carey Gem and her husband, Paul of Hermitage, Jennifer Woyt and her husband, Bruce of Jamestown; five great-grandchildren, Amanda Takash and her husband, Matt, Melinda Griffin and her husband, Jason, Jeffrey Pawluk, Marley Woyt and Aidan Woyt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 10 siblings, Harley Floch, Dana McCormick, Amos Floch, Arlene McClimans, Charles Floch, Lorena Burns, Gordon Floch, Russell Floch, Raymond Floch and Ellis Free Floch.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or Kindred Hospice, 1245 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation

Services.

