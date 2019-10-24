Linn W. Newman, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linn W. Newman D.D.S. died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after a short illness.



He was born at Ashtabula General Hospital, in Ashtabula, Ohio, on November 13, 1921 to Bernard Linn and Willmina (Walling) Newman.

He was raised in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in May of 1939.

During his childhood he spent summers at the family cottages in Conneaut on Lake Erie.



In August of 1939 he worked as a clerk at Case Drug Store. Then in the spring of 1940 he went to work as a coal passer on the Hanna Line which sailed the Great Lakes usually from Ashtabula to Buffalo. He continued to work on the ship until September 1941 when he attended Miami University of Ohio.



In June of 1942 he left Miami University and enlisted in the Air Force as an Aviation Cadet when he was activated in January of 1943. He became part of the 15th Airforce stationed in Catalarea, Italy as part of the 451st Bombardment group where he was a nose turret gunner in the B-24-Liberator. He was shot down on a mission to the Ploesti Oil Fields in Bucharest, Romania and landed in Turkey. He was interned there until he was shipped back to the states where he was a gunner instructor at Westover Field in Massachusetts until the end of the war.



He met his wife, Janet Wysocki, in Northhampton, Massachusetts and they were married on April 26, 1945 at Smith College Episcopal Church.

They traveled back to Miami of Ohio where he graduated in 1949. In 1953 he graduated from dental school at Ohio State and moved back to Jefferson. In 1953 he joined Dr. Clark in Andover Ohio where the practice had been a dental office since 1886. He practiced there for 49 years until retirement in 2002.



Dr. Newman was very active in his community and professional dental organizations including the lifetime membership in the Pierre Fauchard Academy and Corydon Palmer/ American Dental Association; 23-year Legislative Delegate from the N.E. Ohio Dental Society during his 30-year membership; Ohio Delegate to the American Dental Society 1970-1973; 27-year member Academy of the General Dentistry, New York Dental Academy of Practice Administration; 49-year member of the American Society of Preventive Dentistry and Associate member of the Chicago Dental Society.

He served on the Andover Library Board for 42 years including President; 60-year member of the Andover Rotary Club; founding member of the Andover Foundation and served for 24 years; The Andover Bank Board for 31 years where he was Secretary for 28 years from 1975-2003 and Director from 1972-2003 and Board member of the Andover United Methodist Church from 1953-2010.



After retirement he enjoyed attending reunions of the 451st Bomb group in Texas, Pennsylvania and Utah. He traveled on several cruises around the globe and loved jazz music.



He is survived by his nephew, Steven Steakley (Karen); his great-nephew, Thad Steakley (Pui) and great-niece, Stormy (John), all from St. Petersburg Florida; a long time family friend, Melanie Anderson (Bill) and Cindy Wilfer (Gary) and Cheryl Hammon (Chris), who worked and enjoyed his life with him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, on January 5, 2003; his sister, Clarissa Steakley, in February of 2011 and his dental assistant, Carol Budzeak earlier in 2019.



A special thank you to Tonya Earle, Rachel Molinatto and Bonnie Laurenzi who took care of him during his recent illness.



Contributions in Dr. Newman’s name can be made to: The Andover Foundation, PO Box 429, Andover, OH 44003 or to 451st Bomb Group c/o Susan Tudor Prince, 14 Reservation Road, Andover, MA 01810.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A private interment will take place later in Oakdale Cemetery, Jefferson, Ohio.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dr. Linn W. Newman please visit our Sympathy Store.