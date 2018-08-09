Linette Beinhardt Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAXONBURG, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Linette Beinhardt, 42, of Saxonburg, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Lynette was born on January 24, 1976 to Lawrence and Sandra (France) Beinhardt in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was a Mercer High School graduate and attended Mercyhurst University.

Lynette is survived by her aunts, uncles, a nephew and cousins. She is also survived by her cat, Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Beinhardt.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA.