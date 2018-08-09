My Valley Tributes

Linette Beinhardt Obituary

Saxonburg, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 09:37 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 09:37 AM EDT

SAXONBURG, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Linette Beinhardt, 42, of Saxonburg, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018.   

Lynette was born on January 24, 1976 to Lawrence and Sandra (France) Beinhardt in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was a Mercer High School graduate and attended Mercyhurst University. 

Lynette is survived by her aunts, uncles, a nephew and cousins. She is also survived by her cat, Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Beinhardt. 

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery. 

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Linette Beinhardt Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Linette Beinhardt Obituary

    Saxonburg, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nila A. Beaver Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nila A. Beaver Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Donald Dowd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald Dowd Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Peggy L. Mason Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy L. Mason Obituary

    North Jackson, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • David J. Santillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David J. Santillo Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Noel Suarez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Noel Suarez Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Norman
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Norman "Jim" Johnson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Steven J. Acri Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Steven J. Acri Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories