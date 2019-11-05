Linda S. Papania, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. Papania, 67 a lifelong resident of the area passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence with family by her side, following over three years of ovarian cancer treatments.

Linda was born July 18, 1952 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, daughter of Danny and Joanne Miller Fowler.

She was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church and a 1970 graduate of Crestview High School.

Linda worked for many years as a beautician for Shirley Dillworth in East Palestine before being a stay-at-home mom to care for her children. In later years, she cared for the Daub and Gilson children.

She enjoyed cheering on the Crestview Rebels and watching baseball; most especially the Cleveland Indians.

Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ralph Papania, whom she married in 1974; two daughters, Nicole Papania (Jean O’Toole) of Falls Church, Virginia and Dayna (David) Pitzer of Lowell, Ohio; mother, Joanne Fowler of Columbiana; sister, Cathy (Richard) Crabtree of Westlake, Ohio and a brother, Danny Fowler of Lisbon, Ohio. Linda is the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Fowler.

A memorial service will be held ­­11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church with Rev. Deb Quillen officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Southern Care Hospice Services or an Animal Shelter of ones choice.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.