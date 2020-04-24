Linda S. Dietz, Windham, Ohio

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. Dietz, age 68, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born November 22, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio.

Linda was a graduate of Windham High School and received associate’s degrees from both Kent State and Youngstown State universities.

She worked as a millwright for General Motors, retiring after 36 years of employment.

She enjoyed gardening, her dogs and was known to play the lottery, developing her own number system for choosing winners.

She is sadly missed by her two children, Jerry of Marion and Spring Dietz of Howland; two grandchildren and one brother, Bruce of Newton Falls.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Theodore and Evelyn and three brothers, Rob, Mike and Terry.

Private services will be conducted. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.