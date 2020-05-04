Linda S. Crank, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. Crank, 67, passed away peacefully at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

She was born in Warren on June 1, 1952 the daughter of Delmar and Frances (Robinson) Leatherberry.

Linda was a 1970 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri where she majored in music.

She was a member of the Bolindale Christian Church.

She was a gifted pianist. She taught music at Daybreak Music in Cortland and played piano for area churches, as well as special events at local schools including Christmas programs, the TNT Playhouse in Niles, wedding ceremonies and any local events. Linda and Bill performed Gospel music together for over 46 years. She loved anything music related and attending Christian Concerts. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her son Josh.



Linda is survived by her caring and loving husband, William “Bill” Crank, whom she married on October 28, 1973; a devoted son, Josh Crank of Warren; sister, Joanne Leatherberry of Niles and two brothers, James (Tish) Leatherberry of Mecca and Dale (Peg) Leatherberry of Columbus.



A private family service was held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

A public memorial church service will be held at a later date.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.