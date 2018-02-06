Linda M. Terrago Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, Linda M. Terrago, age 58, passed away in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1959 to the late Dominic “Jack” and Linda (Hammond) Terrago.

Linda is survived by her beloved daughter, Tracy (Brandon) Behnky of Lordstown; brothers, Dominic, Jr., “Jack” (Betty) Terrago of Austintown, Paul “Nick” (Rita) Terrago of South Carolina and Joe Terrago of Struthers; sister-in-law, Cam Terrago of Boardman; nieces and nephews, Gina Terrago, Jack Terrago, Drew Lindo, Colin Lindo, Tyson Lindo, Carie Terrago and Ashley (Ed Hackett) Terrago and numerous extended family members.

Linda was raised in Austintown and graduated Austintown Fitch High School in 1977.

She attended Youngstown State University earning her Bachelor of Music Degree in 1982.

Linda’s joy and sense of purpose in life came from her Catholic faith, her devotion to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon and her most beloved daughter, Tracy.

A Mass for repose of the soul will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 in the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

