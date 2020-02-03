Linda M. Robinson, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Robinson, 67, of Champion, passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic, in the company of her loving family.

She was born March 20, 1952 in Warren, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Mamyak) Renn and was a lifelong Trumbull County resident.

Always a positive person, Linda loved life and enjoyed everything she did.

She was a member of Cortland Trinity Baptist Church, where she was in charge of the nursery program.

She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Precious memories of Linda live on with her beloved husband of 29 years, James A. Robinson, whom she married July 19, 1990; three children, Eric Shockey (Carrie) of Cortland, Jennifer Robinson of Champion and Megan Miller of Texas; five grandchildren, Jenna Miller, Tyler Miller, Toby Miller, Tracie Shockey and Erica Shockey; three brothers, Joe Renn (Ann) of Warren, Bob Renn (Marissa) of Warren and Mark Renn of Champion and her mother-in-law, Corella Shockey.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her son-in-law, Charlie Robinson and her father-in-law, James Shockey.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.