Linda Lee McFarland, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee McFarland, 75, formally of Cedar Crest Apartments, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at UMPC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on October 31, 1943, a daughter of the late William and Gertrude Lawson.

She was married to the late Harold I. McFarland, who died January 13, 2006.

Linda enjoyed crocheting, walking, bowling and playing cards.

She is survived by six children, Trudy Lindy and her husband, Stan, of Slippery Rock, Joy Rodgers and her boyfriend, Ernie, of Pulaski, Lysa Neely and her boyfriend, Eric, of Mount Jackson, Marybeth Rodgers and her boyfriend, Darrian, of Wampum, Eugene Rodgers of Dayton, Ohio and William Rodgers of New Castle; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Sandy Fervert, Darlene Kitzko and Brenda Lawson.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.