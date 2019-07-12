Linda Lee George, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee George, 62, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 11:25 a.m. in her home.

She was born March 25, 1957, in Fishkill, New York, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Underwood Adams.

Linda was a homemaker.

Fond memories of Linda will be cherished by her son, Robert Phillips and daughter, Sara Phillips, both of Warren; sisters, Cindy McInnes of North Carolina, Lisa Rekos of Florida and Peggy Markham also of Florida; five grandchildren and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert George and a sister, Sue.

A caring cremation will take place and no service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.