Linda L. Steh, Hartford Township, Ohio

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Steh, age 69, of Hartford Township, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, November 29, 2019.



She was born July 8, 1950, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Melvin F. Yost and Lois L. (Ferguson) Holt. She was raised by her father and her grandparents, Everett and Fern Yost.



Formerly of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania, Linda attended Commodore Perry High School.

She was employed at daycare centers for several years and later she worked in homecare.

Linda was a member of the Rock of Grace Family Ministries Church in Vernon.

She enjoyed sending cards to troops overseas, crafting, and watching old black and white movies. She was also an avid reader and excellent cook.



Linda is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Steh, whom she married July 27, 1972, of Hartford; her daughter, Melissa “Missy” (Jay) Zimmerman of Twin Hills, Oklahoma; her granddaughter, Alaila; her sister, Lois Borges of Fenton, Michigan and her brother, David Yost of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Biel officiating.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rock of Grace Church, 6745 St. Rt. 5, Kinsman, OH 44428 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.



Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Linda L. Steh please visit our Sympathy Store.