Linda L. (Layo) Morgan, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. (Layo) Morgan, age 68, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Grove of Greenville.

Born August 17, 1951 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Syco) Layo.

Linda attended Sharon High School and worked as a shipping and receiving manager for Sharon Stationary and also sold jewelry on E-Bay.

In her spare time she liked making jewelry and doing all types of crafts.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Linda is survived by one son, Lance Smith of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, John Layo, Jr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a sister, Christine Yankavich of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and one grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Smith.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home, to help with funeral expenses.