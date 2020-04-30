Linda L. Green, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs Linda Green, age 69, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Omni Manor where she resided.

Linda was born November 16,1950 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Thelma Heasley Rust.

Linda was married to Robert Green of Youngstown, Ohio who preceded her in death on March 1, 1998.

Linda loved arts and crafts and enjoyed being in her garden where she felt most at peace. She loved visiting her daughter Barbara, loving and spoiling her grandchildren especially taking them to White House farms for cider and her favorite apple doughnuts.

Linda was retired from Park Vista Nursing home where she enjoyed caring for others.

Survivors include her sister, Sue Seelbaugh, Grove City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Barbara (Shawn) McCullough of Palm Harbor, Florida; six grandchildren, Ebone Moore-Green (North Carolina), Tara Rust (Ohio), Robert C. Green III (Ohio), Tanika Ellis (Georgia), Tyler Rust (Ohio) and Brittainy Miller (Ohio) and ten great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Tonya Rust and two brothers, Randal L. “Randy” and Daniel T. Rust.

Private services to be at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Linda L. Green