Linda Jo Royal, Hartstown, PA

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jo Royal, 74, of Hartstown, died peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief and intense fight with cancer.

Linda was born on September 11, 1945, in Langley Fields, Virginia.

She graduated from Mercer High School in the class of ’63 and again from the Mercer County Vocational Technical School LPN program in 1981.

She worked as a nurse at St. Paul’s nursing home in Greenville up until her retirement.

Linda was a wonderfully profane woman, with a keen sense of humor, deeply devoted to her family, friends and pets. She loved music, concerts and dancing, and in the end she requested everything from the blues to heavy metal be played…so eighties metal it was. She also requested a margarita and a bottle of Corona to accompany it. She was also a profound person, and while she loved her lifelong friends, she loved all of her young friends as well, and that helped keep her young and aware. Even in the darkness of her final days, Linda’s smile could light a room.

Linda loved her family, and was able to hang on until she could see her great-grandson Liam turn 6.

Linda had a career as a nurse, her daughter Christine and grand-daughter Jordan followed in her footsteps becoming nurses as well.

She loved to travel and could be packed and ready at the drop of a hat. She was willing to jump in the car and go anywhere, usually to see family and many close friends spread throughout the United States.

Linda had a love of current events and the discourse that went along with them. She also loved pranks, puns and jokes and she had a comedian’s sense of timing coupled with the perspective of someone who grew up in the sixties. Her love of journaling and writing letters kept the words coming. Linda maintainedthat sense of humor up until the very end.

Linda Jo Royal became the matriarch of the Reichel family upon the death of her mother, Frieda Kinard-Reichel on March 17, 1989 and she held that role for 31 years until her death Monday, February 3, 2020. In her last days and diminished capacity, she made it a point to remind everyone: “We are family”, and after just two weeks of care at the the Crawford County Care Home, most of the care-givers were calling her “Nana”.

Linda is survived by her husband Jeff Royal; her great granddaughter Jordan Herrick and her husband Matt Herrick, and their son, Liam T. Herrick, of Meadville; her son Tim Torma and wife Elizabeth Torma, and their children Claudia, Sophie, Claire and Brody of Lawrencville, Georgia;her sisters Susan Anuskewic, of Castle Dale, Utah; Janet Fabyanic and her husband Paul Fabyanic, of Espyville, Pennsylvania and Barbara Dishman and her husband James Dishman, of Hadley, Pennsylvania; her brothers Jeff Reichel, or Suwanee, Georgia; and James Reichel and Vicki Reichel, of Bremerton, Washington; along with 7 nieces and nephews and many in-laws, relations and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Rd. Greenville, PA 16125.

A Celebration of Life for Linda Jo will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Greenville VFW, 54 Conneaut Lake Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.