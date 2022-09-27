YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72, of Mesa, Arizona passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity, and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her.

She was born on July 30, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Vincent and Jane Farrar.

They lived in Youngstown, Ohio where she was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and she met her husband Raymond Kosko.

They married in 1979 and moved to Arizona. They had two children and were married for 33 years until his passing in 2012.

She worked in office administration for several years prior to retiring in 2014 to watch her first of two grandchildren.

Linda loved to make people laugh and feel welcomed in her home. No one ever left her house without tasting her delicious food filled with love. Her passion for community was fulfilled by being an event coordinator for her neighborhood retiree group over the last few years.

She will be greatly missed by many. Linda is survived by her younger brother Vince Farrar of Canfield, Ohio; daughter Andrea (Eric) Hawkins of Gilbert, Arizona; son Ryan Kosko of Mesa, Arizona; and two grandchildren Charlotte and Evan.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Family and friends gathered for an intimate celebration of life per her request.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations in Linda’s honor to Hospice of the Valley in Arizona.

Arrangements were handled by Wyman Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona.