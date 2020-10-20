Linda J. Siege, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Siege, 76, of 110 Fredonia Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of 40 Wasser Rd., Delaware Township, passed away following a courageous 16-year battle with ovarian cancer on Sunday evening, October 18, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville, surrounded by her immediate family.



Linda was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 3, 1944 to the late Emmett Leroy and Ruth Ellen Croskey Wasser.



Linda was a 1962 graduate of Reynolds High School and attended Slippery Rock State College.

On August 31, 1963, she married Frederick Siege in the former St. John’s United Church of Christ in Delaware Township, where she was previously a member. They were married for 54 years before Frederick preceded her in death on December 10, 2017.



Linda worked at various dental offices in Greenville and Grove City for many years. She dedicated her life to raising her children and making a wonderful home for her husband. She was a gifted seamstress, making her family all of their clothing, including wedding dresses and bridesmaids’ gowns. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans and was excellent in the kitchen with cooking, baking, and canning.



She is survived by: a son Brian F. Siege and his wife, DeLaun, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Julie L. Siege of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Bickford and her husband, Mike, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Janet Ladd and her husband, David, of Concord, New Hampshire and Kathy Catalano and her husband, Richard, of Easton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Nicholas Orndorff and his wife, Sarah, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Karen Siege of Danville, Virginia, Jill Siege and her wife, Heather, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Briana Bowser and her fiancé, Hunter Lawrence, of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Derek Bowser of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two great grandchildren, Chase and Avery Orndorff of Greenville, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville with COVID-19 guidelines enforced.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Walker of Donation Hill Bible Church in Cochranton, officiating.



The funeral will be live streamed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. You can view by following the link on Linda’s obituary page on the funeral home website.



A private burial with committal prayers will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania, with Curtis Brenizer officiating.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda J. Siege please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: