Linda Gilbert Gahring, West Salem Township, PA – Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Gilbert Gahring, 70, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., West Salem Twp., Pennsylvania, formerly of 63 Rosedale Ave., Greenville, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.

She was born in Tennessee on February 22, 1949 and spent most of her life working in retail.

Linda enjoyed various arts and crafts, especially scrapbooking and making her own greeting cards. She was also an excellent cook, which she loved to do.

Linda was married to John Edward Gahring on July 2, 2002 and he preceded her in death on January 8, 2016.

She is survived by: two stepdaughters, Marty Gahring Vansickle and her husband, David, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Patricia Hile, and her husband, Donald, of Bradford, Pennsylvania; step son-in-law, Brian Kozminski and his wife, Cindy, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Jacob Snyder of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Julianna D’Alfonso of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Emma Hile of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joshua Hile of Bradford, Pennsylvania, Hunter Hile of Bradford, Pennsylvania, Benjamin Kozminski of Greenville, and Michael “Mikey” Kozminski of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by: two stepdaughters, Patra Liewke Gahring and Whendy Marie Gahring Kozminski, two grandchildren, Megan Patricia Marie Snyder and Patrick Kozminski, son-in-law, Michael Anthony D’Alfonso, brother, Roger Gilbert, and her beloved “Granny.”

Inurnment of Linda and her husband, John Edward Gahring, will take place at a later date at Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Whendy M. Kozminski Memorial Scholarship Fund or Michael A. D’Alfonso Memorial Fund, both online at www.comm-foundation.org. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125