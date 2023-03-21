YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Linda Foster passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 after her long battle with cancer.

Linda was born November 28, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Juanita Hulsinger and Erastus Gillam, Sr.

She was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was a State Tested Nursing Assistant for over 30 years. In her closing time, Linda worked for TLM Residential Services (“DSP”).

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Shanika Harris (Chris Cargill), Joshua Groce and Antonio Ford (Maram Ford); her grandchildren, Essence Beach (Jamale Beach), Wayne Bonner III, Joseph Harris, Antonio Ford, Jr., Matthew Mason and Jaafar Serhan; brothers, William J. Bush of Youngstown, Ohio, Todd Gillam of Charlotte, North Carolina and Dania Gillam (Raquel) of Liberty, Ohio; sisters, Doriska Hulsinger of Youngstown Ohio and Connie Stewart of North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Bush and Erastus Gillam, Jr.; sisters, Ramona, Amanda and Marilynn and an aunt, Louise Moore.

Any gifts can be sent to $locdlovely37 on cashapp.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.