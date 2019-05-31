Linda Fay Fincham Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Fay Fincham, age 70, of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on January 3, 1949, in Mill Creek, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Arthur Blaine Fincham and Edith Pearl (Armstrong) Fincham.

Linda had lived in Braceville for over 20 years formerly of Windham.

She was self employed as a hairdresser for over 30 years.

Linda was a member of the First Assembly of Pentecost in Braceville, Ohio.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, doing yard work and spending time with her family.

Linda was always willing to help anyone in need.

Memories of Linda will be carried on by her loving family: her son, Eric Fincham of Braceville; her four sisters, Patty (William) Retherford of Newton Falls, Jeanie (Richard) Jones of Southington, Carolyn King of Windham and Dottie (William) McCartney of Braceville; her two brothers, Donald Fincham of Windham and Doyle (Mary) Fincham of Millcreek, West Virginia; her two grandchildren, Daxton and Melodie and many nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Charles, Shirley, Neil and Claire and one sister, Opal Taylor.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will immediately follow visitation, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Rev. William McCartney officiating.

Linda will be laid to rest in Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.