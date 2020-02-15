Linda C. Holliday, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda C. Holliday, 69, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 in her home with her family at her side.



Linda was born on November 22, 1950 to Leon P. and Lois (Ammons) Geiwitz in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She attended Mercer High School.

Linda worked as the Dietary Manager for Orange Village Care Center, 29 years until she retired to help raise her extended family.

On September 4, 1971 she married her husband, the late Thomas “Doc” Holliday who passed away September 25, 2014. Linda was devoted to her family, spending time with them and caring for them was most important to her.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Shane) Setting of Vienna, Ohio, son, Thomas Holliday of Greenville, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Alexis Pistorius and her fiancé Ryan Dillon, Austin and Ashleigh Pistorius, Lola and Joey Holliday, greatgrandchildren, Aubrey Lois Dillon, Rayanna Linda Dillon, sister Lorraine (John) Gee of Masury, Ohio, brother, Larry (Cate) Geiwitz of Transfer, Pennsylvania, brother in laws, Deroy (Robin) Holliday of New Castle and James Holliday of Reimersburg.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Doc and an infant niece.



Friends may call Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Pastor Edward Dailey, officiating.



Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service