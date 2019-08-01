Lillie Mae Paige, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lillie Mae was born November 15, 1946 in Sharon, a daughter of Richard and Lillie Mae Crosby Harden.

She was a 1967 graduate of Farrell High School and in 1993 she received her degree from Penn State Shenango Campus.

She worked for several years with Howell Industries.

Lillie Mae was a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated sister who adored spending time with her family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. On Thursday, July 18, 2019 she departed this life with her loving family by her side.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Arthur N. and his wife, Ebony, Paige, Jr., Celeste and her companion, Michael and Clarissa “Cissy” Harden and her companion, Danny Odem, Sr.; her siblings, Richard Harden, Jr., Walter Harden, Robin and Trudy Harden, Sammie Crosby, Ernestine Chapman, Vernell and Richard Moncrief, Laura Ann and Melvin Brewer and Roberta Hardin; her grandchildren, Cierra “CoCo”, Michael “Buck”, Ja’Cobi, Cyncere, Abdul, Le’Lonzo, RaySheen Harden, Danny, Jr., Cortney, Danielle, Kenyan, Amisha, Sharmayne, Taija, Zyonna,Sakwan, Lannia, Michael, Takeyah, Ramiero, Dewayne, Devonte and Kevale; her great-grandchildren, Ca’Rhyn, Danny III, Aareon, Dan, King Garland, Ishmael, Prin’Zess, Amor, JaMauri “Nemo”, Dion, Jae, Kingston; a host of other relatives and dear friends including Mattie LuLu Burns; a special thanks to Gloria Lee and Katie Boatner.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur N. Paige, Sr. and her sisters, Rachael, Maxine and Mattie Mae.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.